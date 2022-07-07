Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,628 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,413,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 761,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,131,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.77. 44,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,019. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

