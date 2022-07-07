Mark Wheatley Sells 645,162 Shares of Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC) Stock

Prospect Resources Limited (ASX:PSC – Get Rating) insider Mark Wheatley sold 645,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.95 ($0.65), for a total transaction of A$612,903.90 ($419,797.19).

Mark Wheatley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prospect Resources alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Mark Wheatley 645,162 shares of Prospect Resources stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Prospect Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,461.54%.

About Prospect Resources (Get Rating)

Prospect Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Zimbabwe. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the Arcadia lithium project that covers an area of approximately 10 square kilometers of granted mining lease located to the east of Harare, Zimbabwe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.