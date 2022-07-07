Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.58.
In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.