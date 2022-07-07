Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.67. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79,712 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.