MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $274,723.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00004076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

