MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $177,726.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

