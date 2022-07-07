M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Insider Acquires £1,458 in Stock

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) insider Simon Agace purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £1,458 ($1,765.56).

WINK opened at GBX 165 ($2.00) on Thursday. M Winkworth PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 147.76 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 220 ($2.66). The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The company has a market cap of £21.01 million and a P/E ratio of 868.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 188.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 190.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

