Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.51.

TSE LUN traded up C$0.42 on Thursday, hitting C$7.96. 1,478,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.57. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$7.17 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 370,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,081,351.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,671,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,066,068,689.57. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

