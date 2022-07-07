Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Down 1.5%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.72 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.30 ($1.12). Approximately 35,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 161,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.70 ($1.13).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 146 ($1.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
The company has a market cap of £110.02 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.68.
About Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT)
Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.
