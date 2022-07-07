Life Planning Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $149.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

