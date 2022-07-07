Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $76.63 on Monday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Lennar by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Lennar by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 290.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 709,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 527,735 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 583,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after buying an additional 401,411 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.