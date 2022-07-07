Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) PT Lowered to €95.00

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from €120.00 ($125.00) to €95.00 ($98.96) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Legrand from €95.00 ($98.96) to €100.00 ($104.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legrand from €94.00 ($97.92) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legrand from €96.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($107.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of LGRDY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 275,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,033. Legrand has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $23.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

