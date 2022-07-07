Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD opened at $188.84 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,518 shares of company stock worth $22,257,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.