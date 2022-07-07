Ledyard National Bank Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $1,652,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 55,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.68.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

