Ledyard National Bank Sells 86 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 201,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.41.
Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $332.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
