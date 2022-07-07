Ledyard National Bank Sells 86 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 201,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,641,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.41.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $330.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $332.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.