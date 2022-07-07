Ledyard National Bank Sells 78 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.00 and a 200-day moving average of $171.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

