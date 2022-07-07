Ledyard National Bank Has $262,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX stock opened at $246.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.09.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

