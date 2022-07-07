Ledyard National Bank Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $162.14 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

