Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.77. 19,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 70,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The firm has a market cap of $44.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

