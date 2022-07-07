Klever (KLV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.82 Million

Klever (KLV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Klever has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $41.38 million and $3.82 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,123.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,127.74 or 0.10380165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00135873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 699.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.