KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

