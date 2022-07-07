Juggernaut (JGN) 1-Day Volume Hits $182,863.00

Juggernaut (JGN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a market cap of $1.76 million and $182,863.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

