JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 5,420

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($75.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($78.71) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.91) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.77) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.34) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,684.62 ($68.84).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,687.50 ($56.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,415.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,524.38. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a one year high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81). The stock has a market cap of £75.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

