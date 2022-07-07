JOE Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.79 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. JOE has a market cap of $82.86 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,116.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,128.42 or 0.10429271 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00138114 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded 666.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 285,524,243 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

