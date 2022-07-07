Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€64.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FME. Barclays set a €68.00 ($70.83) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($64.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($60.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($73.96) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($63.54) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FME opened at €47.47 ($49.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.86. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €43.53 ($45.34) and a one year high of €71.14 ($74.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €57.03.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

