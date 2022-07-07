James R. Tobin Sells 48,515 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TMDX stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 240,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

TMDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

