iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 706.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.09. 6,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

