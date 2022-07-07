iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,829,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

