iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 4,248.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.48. 5,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

