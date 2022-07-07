Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MarketAxess (MKTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX):

7/7/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $316.00 to $305.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $361.00 to $338.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/10/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $340.00 to $306.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – MarketAxess had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $270.00.

MarketAxess stock traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.95. 4,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,793. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $249.01 and a one year high of $498.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.86. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

