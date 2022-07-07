Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 7th (ANTM, ARNGF, ATAAY, BSQR, BWEN, CMCL, CTIC, DDOG, DUOL, ECOL)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, July 7th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Atacadão (OTCMKTS:ATAAY)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a 24.20 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO). The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT). They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG). They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL). Roth Capital issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX). Cowen Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. began coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR). They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR). They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK). They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Toyo Gosei Co.,Ltd. (OTC:TYGIF). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

