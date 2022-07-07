Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Shares Down 5.6%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. 1,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Invesque alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32.

Invesque ( TSE:IVQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$65.93 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesque Company Profile (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.