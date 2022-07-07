Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,061. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its 200 day moving average is $151.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

