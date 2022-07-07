Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up 2.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 460,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 56,891 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 764.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 308,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 165,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $38.54.

