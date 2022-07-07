Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,271,480 shares.The stock last traded at $74.61 and had previously closed at $71.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

