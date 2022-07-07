Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144,763 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $331,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $403.73. 62,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $473.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.