Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 688,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144,763 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $331,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
