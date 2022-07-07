Internet Computer Tops 1-Day Volume of $99.77 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $99.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $6.21 or 0.00028579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00122238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00627607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 484,149,615 coins and its circulating supply is 241,910,752 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

