International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 51,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 4,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

