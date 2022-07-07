Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Takes Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,030 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 825,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 538,272 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 242,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 111,461 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAQ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

