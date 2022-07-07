Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Takes $49,000 Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 1,213.8% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 436,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 403,564 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clarim Acquisition by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 214,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,129,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CLRM remained flat at $$9.81 on Thursday. 2,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.
Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer-facing e-commerce sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarim Acquisition (CLRM)
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.