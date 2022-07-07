Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 68,958 Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd reduced its stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,958 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leo Holdings Corp. II alerts:

NYSE LHC remained flat at $$9.85 on Thursday. 7,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.