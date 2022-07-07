Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Sells 45,565 Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd lowered its position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,565 shares during the quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIGA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 111,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,045. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

