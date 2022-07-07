Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Purchases New Position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

OTCMKTS EUCRU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Thursday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Company Profile

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

