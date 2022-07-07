Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $96,000 in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,760,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EUCR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 31,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses to identify and acquire a business in the biomedical or healthcare-related industries in North America and Europe.

