Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Invests $49,000 in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 521,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its position in Evo Acquisition by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 548,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 181,898 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVOJ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 12,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,802. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

