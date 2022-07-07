Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 5,000 Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Athlon Acquisition by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,406,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWET remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

