Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,268 Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)

Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,362,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 714,726 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,195 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Crucible Acquisition by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crucible Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,516. Crucible Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

