Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Acquires £99,997.95 in Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Robin Totterman bought 40,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £99,997.95 ($121,092.21).

Robin Totterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 29th, Robin Totterman bought 34,482 shares of Inspecs Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.51) per share, with a total value of £99,997.80 ($121,092.03).

Shares of LON SPEC opened at GBX 253 ($3.06) on Thursday. Inspecs Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 244.30 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 420 ($5.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 327.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 356.25. The company has a market capitalization of £257.23 million and a PE ratio of -58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Inspecs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.26%.

About Inspecs Group

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

