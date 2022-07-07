Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Papanek Julie Grant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 510,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.