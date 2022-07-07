Insider Selling: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) EVP Sells 9,100 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $45,773.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 730,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,902.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Antoine Yver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $43,056.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24.

NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,382. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a current ratio of 21.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

