Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells 11,346 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $122,309.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 910,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,504.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. 3,480,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,872. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,498 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,000,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 936,234 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660,985 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

